Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 98.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
