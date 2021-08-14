Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.