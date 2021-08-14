For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, D…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Dothan folks should be prepared for hi…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…