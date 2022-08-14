For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 73-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Today's f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degre…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and var…
This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variab…