Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.