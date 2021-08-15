Dothan's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
