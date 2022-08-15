Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.