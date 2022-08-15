Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
