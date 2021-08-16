Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 72F. Winds SE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 59% chance of rain. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.