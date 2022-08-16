This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and var…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variab…