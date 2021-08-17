Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
