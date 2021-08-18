Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. There is a 51% cha…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Potenti…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will…
Dothan's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks like it wil…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfec…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…