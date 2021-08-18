 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert