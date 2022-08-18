Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is i…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it wi…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and var…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variab…