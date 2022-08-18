Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Friday, there is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.