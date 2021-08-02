This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 3…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 94. Today has the makings of a …
This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can exp…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 93. Today has the makings of a perf…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though …
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
This evening in Dothan: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low around 75F. Winds light and variable. Chance…