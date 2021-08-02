 Skip to main content
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

