Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west.