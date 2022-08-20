Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.