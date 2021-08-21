This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
