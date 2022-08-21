 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert