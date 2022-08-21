Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
