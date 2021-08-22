For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Windy...showers and thundershowers in the evening...overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Potenti…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wi…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 62% cha…
Today's temperature in Dothan will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…