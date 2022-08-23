Aug. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Wednesday, there is a 37% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.