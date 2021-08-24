Aug. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.