Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Aug. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't leave t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. There is a 62% cha…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees t…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected t…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …