This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
