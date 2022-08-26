This evening's outlook for Dothan: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
