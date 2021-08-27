Aug. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 74 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.