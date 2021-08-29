This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
