 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Aug. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert