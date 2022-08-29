Dothan's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today. Don't leave the hous…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. H…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Today's for…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella…
For the drive home in Dothan: Cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that …