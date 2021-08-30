For the drive home in Dothan: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. The a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees today. Don…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though …
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect …
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and v…