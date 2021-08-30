Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 74F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.