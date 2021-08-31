Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
