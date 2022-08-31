Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Thursday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.