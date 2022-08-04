 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

