 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert