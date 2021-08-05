Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan's evening forecast: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 3…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 98. Today has the makings of a…
This evening in Dothan: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can exp…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
This evening in Dothan: Mostly clear skies. Low 76F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of s…
This evening in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are pred…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…