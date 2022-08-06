Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.