Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Monday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looki…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecas…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though …
This evening in Dothan: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Win…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a very ho…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 thoug…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 94. Today has the makings of a…