For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
