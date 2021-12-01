Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. E…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. The Dothan …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and var…