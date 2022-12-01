 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Dothan's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert