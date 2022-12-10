For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
