Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Thunder possible. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
