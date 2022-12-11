Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.