For the drive home in Dothan: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 35% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and va…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees to…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is fore…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. Expec…
For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast …
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 63F. Winds…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 78 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are …
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.