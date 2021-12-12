 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 67 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

