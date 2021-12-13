 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

