Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.