Dothan's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
