Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan

This evening in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

