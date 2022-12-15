 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

