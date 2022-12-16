For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds overnight. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees to…
For the drive home in Dothan: Overcast. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Dothan will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast …
Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 60-degree low is fore…
This evening in Dothan: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degree…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 56F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s…