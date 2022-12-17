This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
