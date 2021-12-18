Dothan's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
