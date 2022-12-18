Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Dothan's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.