Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
