For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Dothan folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Dec. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
