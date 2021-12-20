This evening's outlook for Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. 40 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Dothan
