This evening in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will se…
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 33F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in th…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. Partly c…
Dothan folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. You may w…
This evening in Dothan: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 54F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of ra…
This evening in Dothan: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Dothan folks …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degree…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees.…
Dothan temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 d…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 de…