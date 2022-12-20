 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Dothan

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Dothan: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Dothan area. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert